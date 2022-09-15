The 'good news is they will be regulated,' Harvard fellow says of watchdog crackdown on 'buy now, pay later' lenders

watch now

Loans encourage users to 'borrow more,' CFPB found

Buy now, pay later is essentially an interest-free loan, which "gained traction with consumers who seek the flexibility of being able to pay for goods and services over time, but who may have been leery of other credit products," the CFPB said. However, as it has become more popular, users have become more prone to overspending and missed or late payments, the report also found. That behavior has hurt some borrowers' credit history. "Buy Now, Pay Later is engineered to encourage consumers to purchase more and borrow more," the report said. "As a result, borrowers can easily end up taking out several loans within a short timeframe at multiple lenders or Buy Now, Pay Later debts may have effects on other debts." Buy now, pay later providers said access to the no-interest loans works in most people's favor. "The fact is that consumers are choosing Buy Now, Pay Later as a competitive alternative to high-interest credit products that trap them in cycles of debt," said Penny Lee, the CEO of the Financial Technology Association. "We look forward to continuing working with regulators like the CFPB to advance positive consumer outcomes." In a statement, Affirm said it was "encouraged by the CFPB's conclusions following their review." "Our top priority is empowering consumers by providing a safe, honest, and responsible way to pay over time with no late or hidden fees," the company said. "Low-cost, low-risk, no-interest products like BNPL should not fundamentally be regulated in the same fashion as high-cost credit products which rely on consumer fees and revolving debt," a Klarna spokesperson added.

watch now

'More damage is going to get done'