How the top financial habits of 'super savers' can help you 'build the most wealth'

For retirement "super savers," good financial habits appear to go far beyond fattening up their nest eggs, a new study shows.

Most of these workers — whose 401(k) contributions are at least 15% of their pay or 90% or more of the maximum allowed — also pay their bills on time (87%) and don't overdraw their checking account (74%), according to Principal's 2022 Super Saver Survey.

The report, which comes amid raging inflation, rising interest rates and some talk of an economic recession, was based on a recent survey of 1,120 individuals ages 18 to 57 with income ranging from under $35,000 to more than $500,000. All of those surveyed meet Principal's definition of a super saver.

While the idea of becoming a super saver may seem daunting, experts say that small changes in habits and lifestyle can go a long way in helping workers boost contributions.

"I tell people that good money habits aren't too far from good eating habits," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina.

"You stay the slimmest when you think about every morsel of food you put in your mouth, and you build the most wealth by scrutinizing every penny you part with," Hauer said.