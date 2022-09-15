How to delete duplicate photos with Apple's iOS 16

Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, was released Monday. If you're like me and you clutter your Photos app with duplicate pictures, Apple's new software update can help you organize your shots and clean up your library.

A new feature Apple is calling "duplicate detection" helps to aggregate all of your repetitive shots. It's only available on iOS 16, which you can download as long as you have an iPhone 8 or newer.

Using this new feature can help you free up wasted storage space. Here's how to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16.