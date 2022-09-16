Billions of coins feature Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait. What happens now?

Queen Elizabeth II's portrait is on 29 billion coins currently in circulation in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II's portrait features on each of the 29 billion coins currently in circulation in the U.K., as well as currencies of Commonwealth countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

As King Charles III is now the monarch, coins bearing his image will come into circulation, but money featuring the queen isn't going to be phased out anytime soon, according to Dominic Chorney from coin specialists A.H. Baldwin & Sons.

"I don't imagine there'll be a concerted effort to remove her coins," Chorney told CNBC.

"The coins will be lost over time, but I imagine there'll be coins of Queen Elizabeth circulating for decades," he said.

Pound coins can typically circulate for around 30 years without becoming too worn for use.

Before decimalization happened in early 1971 — the process which saw the pound sterling shift from denominations of pounds, shillings and pence to just pounds and pence — it was commonplace to see images of previous monarchs on money.

"[There] would've [been] coins in circulation of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI, George V. Maybe even some really, really old coins featuring Queen Victoria," Chorney said.

And now as the coins bearing the late queen's portrait are still legal tender, there's no real reason to try to remove them, he said.

"It means you'll have coins of King Charles III circulating with coins of Queen Elizabeth II, which is unique in modern history because nobody remembers seeing two different monarchs in circulation," Chorney said.