China's retail sales, industrial production beat expectations in August

August was marked by extremely hot temperatures in parts of China, prompting temporary power rationing in some regions. Pictured here on Aug. 24, 2022, is the central city of Chongqing's skyline with the lights partially turned off to conserve energy during the heatwave.

BEIJING — China reported data Friday that showed a pickup in growth in August from the prior month. The data also came in above expectations across the board.

Retail sales grew by 5.4% in August from a year ago, topping a Reuters forecast for 3.5% growth. Catering sales rose by 8.4% in August from a year ago, while autos and food sales also grew significantly. That helped retail sales for the year through August grow by 0.5% from a year ago. Cosmetics and home furniture were among the few categories showing a sales decline in August from a year ago.

Online sales of physical goods rose by 12.8% in August from a year ago, faster than the 10.1% growth in July, according to CNBC calculations of official data.

Industrial production rose by 4.2% in August from a year earlier, beating the 3.8% increase estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts

Fixed asset investment for the first eight months of the year rose by 5.8%, above the 5.5% increase forecast by Reuters. Investment in manufacturing picked up the most, up by 10% from the year-ago period. Infrastructure investment grew at a slower pace than in July, on a year-to-date basis.

Real estate investment for the year declined further as of August, down by 7.4% from the year-ago period versus a 5.2% decline reported for the year as of July.