Op-ed: Tune out the forecasters. Here’s how investors should approach this bear market

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 15, 2022 in New York City.

Economists, Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers and public prognosticators have been all over the map lately in trying to divine the ways of Wall Street.

Some have suggested the market has already bottomed and the bear market is over.

Others are calling for another 20% decline in the S&P 500, which is down nearly 20% in 2022.

Still others are forecasting a complete collapse that would be worse than 2000-2003 or 2007-2009.

Some analysts are doing the math also on projected reductions in earnings for the S&P 500, giving a range for the market to bottom between 3,000 and 3,400 sometime between now and 2023, but those estimates are all quite varied as well.

It's a wild time in the forecasting community these days, when it comes to markets, the Federal Reserve, the direction of the economy and all the attendant risks going forward.