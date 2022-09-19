Egypt's Suez Canal fee hike won't have a 'massive' impact on trade flows, analyst says

Egypt announced on Saturday that it will raise transit fees in 2023 for all types of vessels passing through the Suez Canal.

According to a statement released by the Suez Canal Authority, transit fees for tankers passing through the canal will rise by 15%. The increase for dry bulk carriers and tourist ships is 10%. The fee hikes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

"The increase is inevitable and a necessity in light of the current global inflation rates," the authority's chief, Osama Rabiee, said in the statement.

He added that the decision factored in the impact of increased energy prices.