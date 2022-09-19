European markets close higher as traders await this week's Fed meeting

European markets closed provisionally higher Monday, recovering from tough week which saw stocks fall across the board.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 2.89% last week, as investors weighed concerns about the health of the economy, hot inflation figures and the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy meeting.

By Monday afternoon, major European markets showed signs of recovery. Germany's DAX ended the day 0.7% higher, France's CAC 40 ended flat and Italy's FTSE MIB closed 0.3% higher. Spain's IBEX 35 also closed the day up 0.3%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was closed Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which began at 11 a.m. London time.