Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine

Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up their production and supplies to Russian troops. Putin was also set to give a major speech to the country on Tuesday — only to later postpone it until Wednesday without explanation.

Meanwhile, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin needs to recognize that he can't win the war, according to a report from Reuters.

"This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia, and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," the chancellor said, Reuters quoted Scholz as saying.

Germany has contributed significant assistance to Ukraine but has been criticized for not giving the country more of its advanced weaponry.

The war "isn't going too well" for Russia, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley said from Poland, adding that this could make Moscow's reactions less certain and that U.S. forces in Europe need to maintain alertness.