Flight prices out of Russia surge as Putin calls up reservists for Ukraine war

The cost of flights departing from Moscow skyrocketed as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial military mobilization" in a televised address Wednesday.

Prices were rising steadily even before Putin's comments, and were nine times more expensive than they typically would be in some cases after his speech, according to Google's tracked prices.

Putin announced in his speech that 300,000 military reservists would be required to serve in what Moscow calls its "special military operation," raising fears that men of fighting age may not be allowed to leave Russia.

The country's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said only those with experience as professional soldiers would be called up, and that students and people who had already served as conscripts would not be needed.

A large number of countries have placed bans on planes landing directly from Russia, including the U.S., the U.K., and most of mainland Europe. But there are countries considered sympathetic to Russia that would allow people to travel across — and flights to those nations are extortionate and rapidly selling out.

Direct flights from Moscow to the Turkish city of Istanbul and Yerevan in Armenia sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data, as reported by Reuters.