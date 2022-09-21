European stocks mixed as markets brace for more Fed action

European markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors in the region braced themselves for another aggressive interest rate move from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, having recouped opening losses. Travel and leisure stocks fell 1.4% while oil and gas stocks added 2%.

Investors expect that the central bank will deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike to tame high inflation at the conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

A higher-than-expected consumer price index reading in August and hawkish comments on rate hikes from Fed leaders have weighed on stocks, with more pressure likely ahead as the central bank continues to fight inflation.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower Wednesday, following Wall Street's negative lead ahead of the expected rate hike, while U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Tuesday evening.