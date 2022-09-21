LIVE UPDATES
European stocks mixed as markets brace for more Fed action
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors in the region braced themselves for another aggressive interest rate move from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, having recouped opening losses. Travel and leisure stocks fell 1.4% while oil and gas stocks added 2%.
Investors expect that the central bank will deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike to tame high inflation at the conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting Wednesday.
A higher-than-expected consumer price index reading in August and hawkish comments on rate hikes from Fed leaders have weighed on stocks, with more pressure likely ahead as the central bank continues to fight inflation.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower Wednesday, following Wall Street's negative lead ahead of the expected rate hike, while U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Tuesday evening.
Stocks on the move: Fortum up 13%, Uniper down 18% after nationalization
Shares of Finland's Fortum climbed more than 13% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 after the company agreed to sell its 56% stake in embattled German utility Uniper to the German government in a nationalization deal. Uniper shares plunged more than 18% during early deals in Frankfurt.
At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Games Workshop shares fell more than 8% after the British wargame company issued a trading update.
- Elliot Smith
Russia’s Putin announces partial military mobilization
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial military mobilization in Russia, putting the country's people and economy on a wartime footing as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continues.
In a rare pre-recorded televised announcement, Putin said the West "wants to destroy our country" and claimed the West had tried to "turn Ukraine's people into cannon fodder," in comments translated by Reuters.
Putin said "mobilization events" would begin Wednesday without providing many further details, aside from saying that he had ordered an increase in funding to boost Russia's weapons production.
- Holly Ellyatt
Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper as Russia squeezes gas supplies
The German government on Wednesday agreed to the nationalization of utility Uniper as it strives to keep the industry afloat in the wake of a worldwide energy crisis.
Having already accepted in July to bail out the major gas importer with a 15 billion euro ($14.95 billion) rescue deal, the state will now buy out the 56% stake of Finland's Fortum for a 0.5 billion euros. The German state is set to own around 98.5% of Uniper.
"Since the stabilisation package for Uniper was agreed in July, Uniper's situation has further deteriorated rapidly and significantly; as such, new measures to resolve the situation have been agreed," Fortum announced in a statement on Wednesday morning.
- Elliot Smith
Oil prices rise as investors brace for more Fed rate hikes
Oil prices rose slightly after shedding in earlier trade on Wednesday ahead of an expected aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Brent crude futures rose 0.23% to stand at $90.83 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate also gained 0.17% to $84.10 per barrel.
"The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil output in the seven major U.S. oil and gas basins to lift modestly in September," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.
— Lee Ying Shan
European businesses are rethinking their China plans
European businesses in China increasingly face an environment in which "ideology trumps the economy," the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in its annual position paper released Wednesday.
Joerg Wuttke, president of the business group, said this year's Covid controls have turned China into a "closed" and "distinctively different" country that might prompt companies to leave.
Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country has "continued to respond to Covid-19 and promote economic and social development in a well-coordinated way," according to a paraphrase of his remarks shared by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
— Evelyn Cheng
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as investors react to the latest U.S. inflation data.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 47 points lower at 7,341, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 13,106, France's CAC 40 down 28 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 22,010, according to data from IG.
Global markets have pulled back following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which showed prices rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month-on-month.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.
U.K. inflation figures for August are due and euro zone industrial production for July will be published.
— Holly Ellyatt