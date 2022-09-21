Shorter showers, slower driving and an Eiffel Tower blackout: How Europe plans to cut gas usage this winter

From cutting down on shower time, driving slower and fining shopkeepers for not closing their doors, Europeans are embarking on a target of reducing energy usage in time for winter, and some citizens have taken to social media to share their experiences. For example, German Christopher Hipp offered tips on Twitter on how to defrost a freezer, saying that more electricity is saved the more frost-free the kitchen device is. Cindy, who lives in the Netherlands, shared her attempts at trying to shower within a 5 minute time target — failing with 6 minutes and 21 seconds. "It took 48 seconds for the shower to get hot," she tweeted. Ruud Vuik and his daughter, who also reside in the Netherlands, tried the same feat by using a blue water droplet-shaped shower timer for a week, which starts at 5 minutes before trickling away to a blaring alarm.

A customer browses alcoholic beverages inside a fridge at Exale Brewing and Taproom in East London on August 19, 2022. The European Commission in July has agreed on a voluntary target to cut gas use by 15% by 2023, compared to what the average consumption was from 2016 to 2021. Hollie Adams | Afp | Getty Images

Enough for the winter?

Some reports estimate that if Europe can cut its gas use by 15% to March 2023, the region would be able to cope with winter despite limited supplies and soaring energy prices. "We're already there … savings this month have already surpassed the 15% target," said senior energy strategist from Goldman Sachs, Samantha Dart.

Facilities of the Fluxys gas storage station in Loenhout, Belgium. The European Commission in July has agreed on a voluntary target to cut gas use by 15% by 2023, compared to what the average consumption was from 2016 to 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard | Afp | Getty Images

She added that northwestern Europe's estimated August gas consumption was 13% below average. "We believe this is more than enough savings to go through winter without blackouts or a heating crisis," Dart said, assuming that the average winter weather scenario holds.

Difficult, but not impossible

However, according to another analyst, that target looks ambitious, especially when the winter season starts. That period of time is where household consumption for heating "far exceeds industrial demand," which is already down by 20-30% across most of Europe, said director of Eurasia Group, Henning Gloystein. "Achieving the 15% reduction target vs business as usual will be difficult, but not impossible," Gloystein told CNBC. If Europe manages a sustained demand destruction and access to alternative gas supplies, a "severe rationing" can be avoided, Gloystein added.

A group of houses in Cercedilla, on 20 April, 2022 in Madrid, Spain when Madrid activated the Winter Inclement Plan for snow, rain and wind. A cold winter could make it difficult to achieve the demand reduction needed in Europe. Rafael Bastante | Europa Press | Getty Images

He said that an "immediate reduction" in household consumption could come at the same time that most EU gas tariffs jump on Oct. 1, on top of aggressive media campaigns by governments.

Possible winter recession