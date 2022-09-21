Xpeng says its next SUV could become the company's new best-selling car

Xpeng showed off its forthcoming G9 SUV at the Chengdu auto show in August 2022.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng's newest model will likely sell better than its most popular car to date, according to Brian Gu, the company's president and honorary vice chairman.

The company formally launched its G9 SUV on Wednesday. The car has been slated to begin deliveries in October.

"We think the volume of G9 next year will exceed what we have achieved for P7, which makes it one of our top-selling vehicles," Gu said in an interview with CNBC's Eunice Yoon this week.

The P7 was Xpeng's first sedan, launched in May 2020, which quickly outsold the company's existing G3 SUV that launched in December 2018. The P7 ranked 10th among all new energy passenger cars — excluding SUVs — sold in China during the first eight months of this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

More than 123,000 P7 cars have been delivered as of the end of August — nearly twice as many as the cumulative delivery of roughly 67,000 G3s, according to CNBC calculations of Xpeng data.

Last year, Xpeng began deliveries of another sedan, the P5, which has notched cumulative deliveries of more than 37,000 cars as of the end of August, the data analysis showed.