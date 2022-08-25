Chinese EV maker Xpeng teases two new cars — and one will compete with Tesla's Model Y

A new Xpeng P7 car is shown in the Xpeng Motors flagship store in a shopping mall. Xpeng P7 is one of the two popular models of Xpeng motors.

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng teased details about two new vehicles it plans to release next year, with one positioned to be a competitor to Tesla's Model Y.

Currently, the company has four vehicles on sale — the flagship P7 sedan, a cheaper P5 sedan, the G3 sports utility vehicle and a larger G9 SUV that will begin being delivered to customers in October.

Xpeng has been aggressive in launching vehicles as it looks to gain share in China's fast-growing electric vehicle market and challenge leaders such as Tesla and Warren Buffett-backed BYD.

While the company has not released names or many details about the two new models slated for 2023, Xpeng President Brian Gu, provided some snippets of information.

One of the vehicles will be a so-called B-class vehicle and the other a C-class vehicle. The classes refer to the size of the vehicle. For context, the company's P7 sedan is a B-class car while the G9 SUV is a C-class vehicle.

Gu said the B-class vehicle will launch in the first half of next year and is "actually going to target [an] even larger market segment" than the P7 sedan. He said the car can be considered a "strong competitor" to Tesla's Model Y mid-sized SUV.

The C-class product will be released in the second half of 2023, Gu added.

"Given the premium and large format positioning, the number may be limited in terms of contribution," Gu said of the C-class model. "But again, it's still going to be targeting a brand-new segment that we did not cover before," he added.