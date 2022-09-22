Open enrollment season for 2023 employee benefits is getting underway. What to watch for

Hinterhaus Productions | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Health savings accounts come with triple tax benefit

High-deductible plans also might come with a health savings account, or HSA. This comes with a triple tax benefit: Contributions are made pretax, investment growth is untaxed and withdrawals spent on qualified medical expenses are tax-free also. For 2023, the annual cap on HSA contributions is $3,850 for self-only coverage and $7,750 for family coverage. You also can leave the money there from year to year. If no HSA is offered, your company might offer a health flexible spending account, or FSA. Money you contribute to FSAs are also made pretax and used to cover medical expenses. This year, the contribution limit is $2,850 per employee. (FSA caps for 2023 have not been announced yet.)

Paul Fronstin Director of health benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute

However, they usually come with a "use it or lose it" clause — meaning if you don't spend the balance by the end of the year, you lose it unless your company is among those that give you a grace period or allow a certain amount to roll over to the next year. "You have to think carefully about how often you go to the doctor, how much are your maintenance medications," Fronstin said. "You could end up losing at least part of [your contributions], depending on how the FSA is set up." Regardless of whether you use either of those pretax savings options, it's important to consider how you'd cover any out-of-pocket costs that arise from seeing a doctor or otherwise using the health care system, said Jeff Levin-Scherz, a managing director for Willis Towers Watson.

"It can cost more in premiums to pay less out of pocket … but many families can't afford unexpected costs," Levin-Scherz said. Employees are contributing an average $4,412 for their health insurance in 2022, of which $2,520 is paid in the form of premiums and $1,892 is paid through cost sharing such as deductibles, copays and coinsurance, according to Aon.

Other benefits may be available