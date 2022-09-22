PayPal and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' answers your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners listed reasons why investors should own the energy sector through the end of the year and beyond. Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone said investors should buy shares of PayPal , as it recently announced it expects mid-teens sales growth over the next year. Finally, Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital recently bought 2-Year Treasurys and thinks investors should buy stocks when they become cheaper.