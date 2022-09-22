Russia arrests over 1,300 as anti-war protests erupt over Putin's partial military call-up

Russian police officers block the street during an unsanctioned anti-war protest rally at Arbat street, on Sept. 21, 2022, in Moscow, Russia.

More than 1,300 people have been arrested in Russia following President Vladimir Putin's call-up of extra forces to fight in Ukraine, according to independent human rights group OVD-Info.

Around 1,307 people were reportedly detained in 39 cities across the country as of Thursday morning, with the largest numbers arrested in the capital city of Moscow (at least 527) and St. Petersburg (at least 480).

Nearly 50 people were arrested in the country's fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg, while dozens were also detained in several Siberian cities.

Prices of one-way flights out of Russia surged after Putin's announcement and images on social media appeared to show long queues at border posts.

Putin on Wednesday delivered a rare prerecorded televised address to order a partial militarization of reservists to bolster forces in Ukraine, a deeply unpopular move that sparked nationwide protests despite Russia's harsh laws against criticizing the military and the war in Ukraine.

Russia has not yet declared war on Ukraine, despite having invaded in February, and it calls its invasion a "special military operation."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the mobilization of troops would see 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in the military campaign in Ukraine.