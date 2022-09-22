U.S. ratifies global treaty to curb climate-warming chemicals in air conditioning, refrigeration

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media after the 51-50 vote passed the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 7, 2022.

The Senate has voted to ratify a global climate treaty that will phase down the use and production of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, the climate-warming chemicals widely used in air conditioning and refrigeration.

The Senate voted 69-27 on Wednesday to move forward the 2016 Kigali Amendment, an amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol climate treaty that dramatically curbs the use of HFCs, which are thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide at heating up the Earth. Forty-eight Democrats and 21 Republicans voted in favor; four members of the Senate did not vote.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said that regulatory action on such chemicals could help avoid up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by the end of the century. Emissions from HFCs rose between 2018 and 2019, according to the EPA, as demand for air conditioning and refrigeration rose amid record high temperatures in the U.S.

"This is a win-win in our fight against climate change and will go a long way to battle rising global temperatures while also creating tens of thousands of good-paying American jobs," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden issued an executive order requesting that Congress ratify the Kigali Amendment, among a series of other federal actions to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. joins 136 other nations and the European Union in ratifying the amendment.