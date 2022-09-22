'Maximize that free money first.' The best time to apply for financial aid for college is coming up

Whether it's due to belt-tightening or the promise of federal student loan forgiveness, suddenly families are paying closer attention to financial aid for college.

Of those parents with college-bound students who didn't plan on applying for federal aid, 58% have now changed their minds, according to a new report by Discover Student Loans.

"Given the uncertainties in the economy right now around inflation and fears of a recession, it's understandable some families are feeling the impact of paying for college and reconsidering applying for federal aid," said Rich Finn, vice president of Discover Student Loans.

That's where the Free Application for Federal Student Aid comes in.

With tuition on the rise, most families rely on a combination of resources to make college affordable. Income and savings cover more than half of college costs, free money from scholarships and grants accounts for roughly a quarter of the costs and student loans make up most of the rest, according to Sallie Mae's annual "How America Pays for College" report.

"You want to maximize that free money first," such as scholarships and grants, said Sallie Mae spokesman Rick Castellano, "before you borrow."

But students must fill out the FAFSA to access any assistance. For the 2023-2024 school year, the FAFSA filing season opens on Oct. 1 — and the sooner students file, the better.

The earlier families fill out the FAFSA, the better their chances are to receive aid, Castellano said, since some financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, or from programs with limited funds.