5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, September 9, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Is this week over yet?

U.S. stock futures fell Friday, putting markets on course for a losing week. The Nasdaq, in particular, has had a brutal time, since risk-heavy tech stocks are more sensitive to changes in interest rates. The three major indices tumbled again Thursday, a day after the Fed announced its decision to raise its benchmark rate by yet another three-quarters of a point to the highest mark in over 14 years. Yet the central bank's warning that it could jack rates up to 4.6%, from the current 3% to 3.25%, prompted fears that policy makers might be doing too much, too late. Bond yields have also popped, triggering fears that a recession is on the way in 2023. Read more: Pound falls below $1.11 after UK government unveils economic reforms

2. FedEx tries to stop the bleeding

FedEx Cargo Plane Leslie Josephs | CNBC

Speaking of recession fears, FedEx's CEO rattled investors last week, when he told CNBC's Jim Cramer that he believes we're on the cusp of a global recession, after the delivery company withdrew its guidance and cited waning demand. Its stock tanked on the news. FedEx's issues made investors and analysts wonder just how much they stem from economic pressures versus the company's own shortcomings. On Thursday, FedEx released its full earnings report – inadvertently before the market close – and unveiled a plan to cut between $2.2 billion and $2.7 billion in costs during its 2023 fiscal year. The company also said it would increase shipping rates, as well.

3. Putin's growing nuclear threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of the Novgorod region Andrei Nikitin in the city of Veliky Novgorod, Russia, September 21, 2022. Gavriil Grigorov | Sputnik | via Reuters

The Russian government is sticking by President Vladimir Putin's warning that he could use "all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people" as Western weapons and money fuel Ukraine's increasingly successful defense. Leaders and experts saw a nuclear threat in Putin's words. Indeed, Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president who is a key figure in Putin's government, followed by saying the country would use any weapons to defend itself, including strategic nukes. "Coming from the person who has the sole decision-making power regarding Russian nuclear weapons this will have to be taken seriously," said Andrey Baklitskiy, a senior researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, referring to Putin. Read more: CNBC's live blog covering the Ukraine war

4. Live from the Big Apple, it's ... Apple

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees is greeted by teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Trautwig | Major League Baseball | Getty Images

Apple's latest big move into sports involves arguably the most heated rivalry in professional sports and a slugger's quest for glory. Apple TV+ has exclusive rights to Friday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in the Bronx. While the Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball and the Sox have a losing record, the two clubs' mutual hatred make all of their matchups worth watching. New York outfielder Aaron Judge could also hit his 61st home run of the season, which would tie him for late Yankee Roger Maris' American League record. (Also, the non-steroid home run record for all of baseball, if you're an old-fashioned purist.) Such an event would be a bonanza for Apple. The top-tier gadget maker, like fellow tech giant Amazon, is making a big play for sports dominance against Disney and its ESPN brand, as well as legacy broadcast networks. (By the way, Apple will sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show, starting in February.) Read more: Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

5. Will Bed Bath & Beyond survive?

A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York City, June 29, 2022. Andrew Kelly | Reuters