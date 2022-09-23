Referendums begin in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine; long lines form at borders as Russians flee military call-up

Referendum voting in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine is underway, Russian state media has reported. Western and Ukrainian officials are rebuking them as a sham used by the Kremlin to legitimize Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, as it did in Crimea in 2014. Moscow rejects the accusations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging Russians to protest against the war. More than 1,300 people across Russia were arrested this week for demonstrating against Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement Wednesday of "partial" military mobilization to send more troops into the war in Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation."

Some security analysts, meanwhile, are sounding the alarm that Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons could risk escalation to a nuclear conflict.