Tech stocks just had their worst two-week stretch since the start of the pandemic

What started off as a third-quarter rebound has turned into a flop for tech investors.

The Nasdaq tumbled 5.1% this week after losing 5.5% the prior week. That marks the worst two-week stretch for the tech-heavy index since it plunged more than 20% in March 2020, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S.

With the third quarter set to wrap up next week, the Nasdaq is poised to notch losses for a third straight quarter unless it can erase what's now a 1.5% decline over the final five trading days of the period.

Investors have been dumping tech stocks since late 2021, betting that rising inflation and increased interest rates would have an outsized impact on the companies that rallied the most during boom times. The Nasdaq now sits narrowly above its two-year low from June.

Hammering the markets this week was continued action by the Fed, which on Wednesday raised benchmark interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated it will keep hiking well above the current level as it tries to bring down inflation from its highest levels since the early 1980s. The central bank took its federal funds rate up to a range of 3%-3.25%, the highest it's been since early 2008, following the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move.

Meanwhile, as rising rates have pushed the 10-year treasury yield to its highest in 11 years, the dollar has been strengthening. That makes U.S. products more expensive in other countries, hurting tech companies that are heavy on exports.

"This is a one-two punch on tech," Jack Ablin, Cresset Capital's chief investment officer, told CNBC's "TehcCheck" on Friday. "The strong dollar doesn't help tech. High 10-year treasury yields don't help tech."