Here's why pumpkin spice lattes are so popular: It's 'very simple economics,' say the experts

The pumpkin spice latte is back — and the popular and meme-ified seasonal drink can teach us a lot about consumer behavior and economics.

Starbucks debuted the pumpkin spice latte in 2003, and the "PSL" grew to be the company's most popular seasonal drink, selling more than 600 million since inception and fueling its adoption by rival coffee chains and neighborhood cafes.

The pumpkin-spice craze has grown far beyond coffee to ice cream, craft beer, baked goods, yogurt — even dog food. The industry was worth $511 million in 2019, up 4.7% from the prior year, according to Nielsen data.

And companies are issuing pumpkin-spice products earlier and earlier — weeks before the fall season officially starts. Krispy Kreme, for example, began serving its pumpkin-spice donuts and drinks on Aug. 8, its earliest-ever release.

And then — poof, the flavor is gone just a few months later.

What gives?

"It's very simple economics," said Jadrian Wooten, an economics professor at Virginia Tech.

"We wouldn't want it if it was available all year long," Wooten said. "Companies take those things away from us and give them back to us.

"Because they take it away, we want it more later."