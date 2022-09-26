CNBC Pro

The Morgan Stanley strategist who called the bear market says the S&P could fall to the low 3,000s

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:50
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso3 hours ago
Profit expectations are still way too high. UBS on what to buy and what to avoid
CNBC ProProfit expectations are still way too high. UBS on what to buy and what to avoid
Alex Harring5 hours ago
The S&P 500 falls to a fresh low for the year. Here's where stocks may go next
CNBC ProThe S&P 500 falls to a fresh low for the year. Here's where stocks may go next
Patti Domm3 hours ago
Read More