Apple begins making the iPhone 14 in India, marking a big shift in its manufacturing strategy

A view of the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 7, 2022.

Apple said Monday it is assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India as the U.S. technology giant looks to shift some production away from China.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple said in a statement.

Apple's main iPhone assembler Foxconn is manufacturing the devices at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai.

The Cupertino giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017 but these were usually older models. This time with the iPhone 14, Apple is manufacturing its latest model in India for the first time, close to the device's launch. Apple launched the iPhone 14 earlier this month.