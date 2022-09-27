Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando to close parks as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

As Hurricane Ian nears the west coast of Florida, the Walt Disney Company and Comcast's Universal Studios are preparing to close their Orlando-based theme parks for at least two days.

Disney announced Tuesday that Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Magic Kingdom would be shuttered Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is headed toward Tampa and will likely pass over central Florida, where the Disney and Universal parks are located.

Already, Disney has moved guests lodging at its exterior resort locations, such as the campground at Fort Wilderness and treehouse villas at Saratoga Springs, to interior rooms at its other hotels. Additionally, the company has canceled Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser "voyages" set to depart Tuesday and Thursday due to potential impacts on guest experiences.