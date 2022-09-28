CNBC Pro

El-Erian says Bank of England's latest rescue move shows we are still in central bank 'la-la land'

thumbnail
John Melloy@johnmelloy
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:39
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso2 hours ago
Goldman Sachs predicts the bottom for Europe stocks, advises investors on how to position
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs predicts the bottom for Europe stocks, advises investors on how to position
Ganesh Rao
These are the most heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street, including big bets against crypto names
CNBC ProThese are the most heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street, including big bets against crypto names
Nick Wells
Read More