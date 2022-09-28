CNBC Pro

Retail investors have bailed on most stocks except for these two 'last bastions'

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

Fund manager reveals two ways to play market volatility and two global stocks to scoop up
CNBC ProFund manager reveals two ways to play market volatility and two global stocks to scoop up
Ganesh Rao2 hours ago
Oil and gas are making a comeback — and these mutual funds are jumping on the trend, says Morningstar
CNBC ProOil and gas are making a comeback — and these mutual funds are jumping on the trend, says Morningstar
Ganesh Rao2 hours ago
Analyst says this FAANG stock is an evergreen winner — and investors should buy the dip
CNBC ProAnalyst says this FAANG stock is an evergreen winner — and investors should buy the dip
Zavier Ong2 hours ago
Read More