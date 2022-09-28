UK already in a full-year recession as Europe faces tough winter, S&P Global says

Foreign currency exchange rates are displayed in Fleet Street for the benefit of travellers to the UK, on 27th September 2022, in London, England.

LONDON — The U.K. is already in the throes of a full-year recession, according to S&P Global Ratings, while Europe faces a tough winter and rising credit risk.

In a report published Tuesday, the ratings agency projected that euro zone growth will stall in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, with growth for the year only reaching 0.3%.

"Europe faces a difficult and uncertain geopolitical and economic outlook as Russia's political risk appetite appears to increase after losses of territory in Ukraine, and exorbitant energy prices fuel inflation, triggering interventions to support consumers and businesses, with central banks recalibrating interest levels in quick order," S&P said.

It also predicted that the U.K. is already in the midst of a "moderate four-quarter recession that started in the second quarter," as households face inflation running at 9.9% and expected to rise further over the winter, quashing consumer spending over the coming quarters.

"Fiscal support measures deployed by the government, notably the upper limit set on typical household energy bills ("Energy Price Guarantee"), will significantly protect household budgets from an even greater inflation squeeze over the winter," S&P Regional Credit Conditions Chair Paul Watters said in the report.

"This, along with ongoing resilience of the labor market, are the main reasons we do not expect the U.K. economy to perform worse."