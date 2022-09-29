Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street rebounds overnight

Pedestrians cross a road in front of an electronic quotation board displaying the numbers of company stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on May 13, 2021.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Thursday following a rebound on Wall Street overnight. The rally in the U.S. came after the Bank of England said it would intervene in the bond market to stabilize conditions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.33% in early trade. In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.31% and the Kosdaq was 2.38% higher.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan advanced around 1% and the Topix index gained 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.53%.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.88% and the Shenzhen Component added around 1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.06%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 548.75 points, or 1.88%, to 29,683.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.97% to 3,719.04, staging a comeback after notching a new bear market low the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite was 2.05% higher at 11,051.64 at the close.