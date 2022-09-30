LIVE UPDATES
Japan's Nikkei falls 2%; Asia-Pacific markets slide after S&P 500 closes at new year-low
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 2.04%, and the Topix index fell 1.86%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.18%.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was fractionally lower, while the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 1.23%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.21%, and the Shenzhen Component was 0.553% lower.
The Kospi in South Korea declined 0.14% and the Kosdaq shed 0.24%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.31%.
U.S. stocks tumbled in Thursday's session, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh low for the year and also reaching a new closing low. The index dropped 2.1% to end the session at 3,640.47. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 458.13 points, or 1.54%, to 29,225.61. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.84% to 10,737.51.
"Geopolitical and inflation risks are not subsiding, and risk assets are taking the strain as expectations of lower growth and higher funding costs continue to permeate," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a Friday note.
Japan movers: Softbank, Nintendo, Toyota fall
Shares of Softbank fell around 2% after sources confirmed reports that the company is planning to cut at least 30% of its Vision Fund staff.
Nintendo also shed more than 3% after the company carried out a 10-for-1 stock split aimed at reducing the price of one individual share to attract new investors.
Meanwhile, Toyota fell more than 3% along with other auto companies in Japan, after its CEO Akio Toyoda reiterated the company's strategy for electric vehicles production, despite criticism it's not moving fast enough.
Other companies such as Nissan, Mitsubishi Motor, Mazda Motor all fell more than 5% in the morning session.
Apple suppliers in Asia fall after analyst downgrade
Shares of most Apple suppliers in the region fell sharply after Bank of America downgraded its outlook for the company to neutral and slashed its price target on macroeconomic challenges ahead.
In Japan, shares of Nidec dropped 4.89% in morning trade, and Alps Alpine slid 3.79%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell 2.41% and Largan Precision slumped 4.39%.
South Korea's Samsung SDI fell 2.83%, while SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose.
Overnight in the U.S., Apple's shares fell nearly 5%, sparking a sell-off among large tech companies.
China reports better-than-expected factory activity for September
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index surprisingly grew in September to 50.1, much higher than the 49.6 predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction. PMI prints compare activity from month to month.
Meanwhile, the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a private survey of factory activity — reported a contraction with a reading of 48.1.
"Subdued demand conditions and lower production requirements led firms to cut back on their purchasing activity in September, with the rate of decline the quickest in four months," the Caixin press release said.
The official non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.6 in September, down from 52.6 in August.
Factory activity in China expected to contract again
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September is expected to come in below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Economists expect a figure of 49.6, slightly higher than August's 49.4, which would mark the third consecutive month of contraction.
PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction.
A private survey of Chinese factory activity is also due on Friday, and analysts polled by Reuters predict that the print will come in at 49.5.
Japan's industrial production rises more than expected
Industrial production in Japan grew 2.7% in August from July, according to official data, marking the third consecutive month of growth. That figure soundly beats expectations of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll.
Retail sales also jumped 4.1% in August compared with a year ago, beating a Reuters forecast of a 2.8% rise.
Fed's Loretta Mester says interest rates are not yet restrictive
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said interest rates are not yet restrictive, and there's more to be done to bring down inflation.
"Inflation is still at a 40 year high," Mester told CNBC's Steve Liesman during an appearance on "Squawk Box." "So right now the conversation has to be we have to do, what we must do to get back to price stability, because we can't have a healthy economy, we can't have good labor markets over time, unless we get back to price stability."
Mester said she's probably "a little bit above the median path" among Fed officials when it comes raising interest rates, citing the persistence in inflation.
"We're still not even in restrictive territory on the funds rate, so you're right, we've moved the funds rate up 300 basis points this year, but look how high inflation is," Mester said.
