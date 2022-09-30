Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson formally sworn in as Biden, Harris look on

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was welcomed there Friday with a traditional investiture ceremony attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses.

Jackson's formal swearing-in for her lifetime appointment as the first Black woman on Supreme Court came three months after Chief Justice John Roberts conducted her first, official swearing-in.

Roberts and the seven other justices were in attendance for Friday's ceremony, along with her husband Patrick Jackson, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the United States government in cases at the high court.

Jackson repeated the oath she took in June when she replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who had retired.