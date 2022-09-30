Here are the people who texted Elon Musk to offer advice or money for the Twitter deal

Joe Lonsdale, tech investor, March 24: I love your 'Twitter algorithm should be open source' tweet -- I'm actually speaking to over 100 members of congress tomorrow at the GOP policy retreat and this is one of the ideas I'm pushing in for reigning in big tech. Now I can cite you so I'll sound less crazy myself ;) Our public squares need to not have arbitrary sketchy censorship"

On Apr. 4, when it was revealed Musk had taken a 9.2% stake in the company, Lonsdale followed up: Excited to see the stake in Twitter - awesome. "Back door man" they are saying haha. Hope you're able to influence it. I bet you the board doesn't even get full reporting or see any report of the censorship decisions and the little cabals going on there, but they should - the lefties on the board likely want plausible deniability!

He followed up again on Apr. 16: Haha even Governor DeSantis just called me now with ideas how to help you and outraged at that board and saying the public is rooting for you. let me know if you or somebody on your side wants to chat w him.