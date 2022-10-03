CNBC Pro

The best-performing global stocks last week include a gold miner analysts say could jump 50%

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

The 5 global stocks experiencing a 'de-globalization' trend, according to HSBC
CNBC ProThe 5 global stocks experiencing a 'de-globalization' trend, according to HSBC
Ganesh Rao
Should investors flee stocks? Strategists give their take — and reveal how to trade the volatility
CNBC ProShould investors flee stocks? Strategists give their take — and reveal how to trade the volatility
Zavier Ong3 hours ago
Investment pro says ETFs are now a better bet than stocks — and reveals areas of 'tremendous' value
CNBC ProInvestment pro says ETFs are now a better bet than stocks — and reveals areas of 'tremendous' value
Zavier Ong
Read More