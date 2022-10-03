Firefly's successful rocket launch over the weekend helps fill a big gap in the market, CEO says

The view from the upper stage of the Alpha rocket after reaching orbit on Oct. 1, 2022.

Private venture Firefly Aerospace reached orbit with its Alpha rocket for the first time on Saturday, a milestone in the company's development that sees it join an increasingly competitive U.S. launch market.

Firefly is the fifth U.S. rocket builder to reach orbit in the past 15 years — joining a select group that includes SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Virgin Orbit and Astra.

"It's a fantastic group to be a part of ... but there's nobody else in that group that has the capability of the rocket we just put into space," CEO Bill Weber told CNBC. "There's an open for business sign on Firefly."

Standing at 95 feet tall, Firefly's Alpha rocket is designed to launch as much as 1,300 kilograms of payload to orbit – at a price of $15 million per launch. This puts Firefly in the "medium-lift" category of rockets, in between "small" launchers and the "heavy" rockets.

"There's a business case that is just screaming to be addressed" in the middle part of the launch market, Weber said.

Firefly launched the mission, its second attempt to reach orbit, from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the Alpha rocket delivering three satellite payloads. The success comes a year after its first attempt failed mid-flight.