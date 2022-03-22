Rocket builder Firefly aiming for second launch attempt in May, raises $75 million

WASHINGTON – Firefly Aerospace aims to make its second attempt to reach orbit with its Alpha rocket in the coming weeks, having received government approval to resume launch operations after a controversial investor sold his stake.

Firefly CEO Tom Markusic told CNBC that the company "worked methodically and cooperatively with the government" to both complete the divestment, as well as to add "security protocols" at the company.

With the move complete, Markusic said the company now has "full access to our facilities to go back and launch." Firefly will next transport its second Alpha rocket from its headquarters near Austin, Texas, to California, and aims to launch as soon as it can.

"We think it'll take us about eight weeks from here to launch -- so in May is our target," Markusic told CNBC.

Private equity firm AE Industrial Partners last month acquired stake in Firefly from Noosphere Ventures, the fund run by Max Polyakov, a Ukrainian software entrepreneur who came under scrutiny for national security concerns by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS. The nature of the government's concern about Polyakov is unclear. Polyakov had said that his interest in Firefly stemmed from his desire to keep the technology out of Russia's hands, according to Bloomberg.

The government halted Firefly's launch operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California until Polyakov's venture divested its reported 50% stake. The divestiture came late last month, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine.