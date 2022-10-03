Google shuts down Translate service in China

Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 because of heavy government internet censorship. Since then, Google has had a difficult relationship with the Chinese market. The end of Google Translate in China marks a further retreat by the U.S. technology giant from the world's second-largest economy.

Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage.

The move marks the end of one of its last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy.

The dedicated mainland China website for Google Translate now redirects users to the Hong Kong version of the service. However, this is not accessible from mainland China.

"We are discontinuing Google Translate in mainland China due to low usage," Google said in a statement.

Google has had a fraught relationship with the Chinese market. The U.S. technology giant pulled its search engine from China in 2010 because of strict government censorship online. Its other services — such as Google Maps and Gmail — are also effectively blocked by the Chinese government.