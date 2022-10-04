Credit Suisse to remain 'under pressure' but analysts wary of Lehman comparison

A Swiss flag flies over a sign of Credit Suisse in Bern, Switzerland FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

Based on Credit Suisse's weaker return on equity profile compared to its European investment banking peers, U.S. investment research company CFRA on Monday lowered its price target for the stock to 3.50 Swiss francs ($3.54) per share, down from 4.50 francs. This reflects a price-to-book ratio of 0.2x versus a European investment bank average of 0.44x, CFRA Equity Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim said in a note Monday. CFRA also lowered its earnings-per-share forecasts to -0.30 francs from -0.20 francs for 2022, and to 0.60 francs from 0.65 francs for 2023. A price-to-book ratio measures the market value of a company's stock against its book value of equity, while earnings-per-share divides a company's profit by the outstanding shares of its common stock. "The many options rumored to be considered by CS, including exit of U.S. investment banking, creation of a 'bad bank' to hold risky assets, and capital raise, indicate a huge overhaul is needed to turn around the bank, in our view," Ibrahim said. "We believe that the negative sentiment surrounding the stock will not abate any time soon and believe its share price will continue to be under pressure. A convincing restructuring plan will help, but we remain skeptical, given its poor track record of delivering on past restructuring plans." Despite the general market negativity toward its stock, Credit Suisse is only the eighth-most shorted European bank, with 2.42% of its floated shares used to bet against it as of Monday, according to data analytics firm S3 Partners. 'Still a lot of value' in Credit Suisse All three major credit ratings agencies — Moody's, S&P and Fitch — now have a negative outlook on Credit Suisse, and Johann Scholtz, equity analyst at DBRS Morningstar, told CNBC Tuesday that this was likely driving the widening of CDS spreads. He noted that Credit Suisse is a "very well capitalized bank" and that capitalization is "at worst in line with peers," but the key danger would be a situation akin to that experienced by well-capitalized banks during the 2008 financial crisis, where customers were reluctant to deal with financial institutions for fear of a domino effect and counterparty risk.

"Banks being highly leveraged entities are exposed much more to sentiment of clients and most importantly to providers of funding, and that's the challenge for Credit Suisse to thread that delicate path between addressing the interests of providers of, especially, wholesale funding, and then also the interests of equity investors," Scholtz said. "I think a lot of investors will make the point about why does the bank need to raise capital if solvency is not a concern? But it's really to address the negative sentiment and very much the issue ... in terms of the perception of counterparties." Scholtz dismissed the idea that a "Lehman moment" could be on the horizon for Credit Suisse, pointing to the fact that markets knew that there were "serious issues" with the Lehman Brothers balance sheet in the runup to the 2008 crisis, and that "serious writedowns" were needed. "Whilst there is a potential for new writedowns being announced by Credit Suisse at the end of the month when they're coming up with results, there is nothing publicly available at the moment that indicates that those writedowns will be sufficient to actually cause solvency issues for Credit Suisse," Scholtz said. "The other thing that is much different compared to the Great Financial Crisis – and that's not just the case only for Credit Suisse – is that not only are their equity capital levels much higher, you've also seen a complete overhaul of the structure of banking capitalization, something like buy-inable debt that's come along, also improves the outlook for the solvency of banks."

