European markets climb as global markets rally; Stoxx 600 up 1%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 2.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The higher open in Europe comes after a rebound on Wall Street Monday. U.S. markets rallied to start the new month and quarter on a positive note, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen in roughly a decade. It was the best day since June 24 for the Dow, and the S&P 500′s the best day since July 27.

U.S. stock futures rose overnight, while Asia-Pacific shares also traded higher on Tuesday, bolstered by the rally on Wall Street.