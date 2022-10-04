LIVE UPDATES
European markets climb as global markets rally; Stoxx 600 up 1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks advanced on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 2.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
The higher open in Europe comes after a rebound on Wall Street Monday. U.S. markets rallied to start the new month and quarter on a positive note, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen in roughly a decade. It was the best day since June 24 for the Dow, and the S&P 500′s the best day since July 27.
U.S. stock futures rose overnight, while Asia-Pacific shares also traded higher on Tuesday, bolstered by the rally on Wall Street.
Want a 'defensive move' with up to 5% return? Buy this fund, says strategist
It's been a volatile year for both stocks and bonds, with major Wall Street indexes just ending their worst month since March 2020, and Treasury yields remaining elevated.
However David Dietze, chief investment strategist at Point View Wealth Management, says "pockets of opportunity" still exist.
"Short-term defensive measures probably are warranted," Dietze told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday, and named his favorite fund to play the market right now.

— Weizhen Tan
Watch fourth quarter earnings guidance more than third quarter actual numbers, S&P Global says
Fourth quarter earnings forecasts companies give when reporting third quarter results will be far more important to the market's future direction than the actual third quarter numbers themselves, S&P Global believes.
"October brings earnings, with Q3 estimates already declining 7%, and the whisper numbers a bit more than that," Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst wrote over the weekend. "The larger concern (than the actual numbers for Q3, when consumers were still spending) is the guidance for Q4, as consumers have pulled back, inflation continues and the Fed's `adjustments' will have a more substantial impact."
Third quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are projected by analysts to grow 6.1% compared with the same quarter a year ago, and almost 18% over the second quarter of 2022, S&P Global said.
Next year's estimates call for a 14.3% earnings growth over 2022, and a corresponding forward P/E ratio of 15.0.
Silverblatt also looked at typical performance for the S&P 500 in the month of October. "Historically, the index posts gains 57.4% of the time, with an average gain of 4.18% for the up months, a 4.67% average decrease for the down months and an overall average decrease of 0.46%," he wrote.
-- Scott Schnipper
Here's what's next for stocks, according to Wall Street pros
September is finally behind us, much to the relief of many equity investors who endured a difficult month, with all major U.S. indexes posted steep losses.
With a historically weak month now firmly in the rearview mirror, what is the outlook for stocks as we enter into the fourth quarter of the year?
CNBC Pro combed through the research to find out what Wall Street thinks.

— Zavier Ong
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stocks are heading for a higher open on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 30 points higher at 6,934, Germany's DAX 126 points higher at 12,324, France's CAC 40 up 58 points at 5,850 and Italy's FTSE MIB 245 points higher at 21,043, according to data from IG.
The higher open expected in Europe comes after a rebound on Wall Street Monday. There, stocks rallied to start the new month and quarter on a positive note, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen in roughly a decade. It was the best day since June 24 for the Dow, and the S&P 500′s the best day since July 27.
Earnings come from Greggs on Tuesday and euro zone producer prices data for August is released.
— Holly Ellyatt