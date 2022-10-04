Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday.
Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year.
Poshmark — Poshmark shares rallied 12.1% following news that South Korean internet giant Naver is purchasing the popular online retail site for $17.90 a share, or roughly $1.2 billion in an all-cash deal.
Domino's Pizza — Shares of the quick-service pizza restaurant ticked 3.3% higher in the premarket as UBS upgraded the stock to a buy rating and said concerns of slowing demand for pizza are overblown.
Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse, which were volatile during Monday's trading, gained about 4% in the premarket. A report over the weekend said the lender is in discussions with major investors as concerns mount over the bank's financial wellbeing.
Gilead Sciences — The biopharmaceutical stock added 3.1% in the premarket after JPMorgan Chase upgraded the stock to overweight and said shares are currently undervalued.
Rocket Pharmaceutical — Shares slumped 3.7% after Rocket Pharmaceutical announced plans for a $100 million stock offering, giving underwriters a 30-day opportunity to purchase up to $15 million worth of additional shares.
Tesla — Tesla shares rose more than 3% in the premarket, regaining some of the sharp losses seen in the previous session. The electric car maker's stock on Monday dropped more than 8% for its biggest one-day drop since June 3. The move came after Tesla reported disappointing third-quarter delivery numbers.