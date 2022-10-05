Watch as SpaceX launches the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA

[The livestream began at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

SpaceX is set to launch four people to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday, as Elon Musk's company keeps up a steady pace of crewed missions.

Known as Crew-5, the mission for NASA will bring the group up to the ISS for a six-month stay in orbit. The mission is SpaceX's fifth operational crew launch for NASA to date, and the company's eighth human spaceflight in just over two years.

The Crew-5 mission will bring the number of astronauts SpaceX has launched to 30, including both government and private missions.

Crew-5 is scheduled to liftoff at 12:00 p.m. ET, beginning an estimated 29-hour journey to dock with the ISS.