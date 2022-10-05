UK's Liz Truss pledges tax-cutting future in landmark speech plagued by protest and political infighting

Prime Minister Liz Truss is seeking to rally MPs around her her tax-cutting policies following political infighting and market turmoil.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Wednesday that cutting taxes was "the right thing to do morally and economically," doubling down on a series of debt-funded economic reforms that have sparked in-party fighting and market turmoil.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference, Truss said she was determined to "level up our country in a Conservative way" in an effort to unite MPs around her tax-cutting plans and shore up her dwindling authority.

"Cutting taxes is the right thing to do morally and economically," Truss said, adding that the Conservative Party "will always be the party of low taxes."

"Cutting taxes helps up face the global economic crisis, putting up a sign that Britain is open for business," she said in her first conference speech as Conservative Party leader.

"For too long, our economy hasn't grown as strongly as it should have done," she continued. "We must level up our country in a Conservative way."

"We will keep an iron grip on the country's finances," she said, in an apparent nod to her political idol, Margaret Thatcher, otherwise known as the Iron Lady. "I have three priorities for our economy: growth, growth and growth."