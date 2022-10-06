More car buyers pay at least $1,000 a month for their loan, as high prices, rate hikes deal 'a one-two punch'

Skynesher | E+ | Getty Images

A growing share of car buyers are signing up for monthly loan payments of $1,000 or more amid rising interest rates and elevated auto prices, new research shows. Overall, 14.3% of consumers who financed a new vehicle in the third quarter committed to payments at or above that amount, up from 8.3% during the same time period in 2021, according to Edmunds. For buyers of electric vehicles, the share is 26%; for hybrids, 24%. "High prices and rising interest rates are dealing consumers a one-two punch by catapulting monthly payments into a new realm," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights.

watch now

The interest rate on new car loans has reached 5.7%, up from 4.3% a year ago, Edmunds data shows. And with the Federal Reserve expected to continue raising interest rates to battle persisting inflation, auto loan rates could tick even higher.

The average price paid for a new car is nearly $46,000

The average price paid for a new car in the third quarter was $45,971, according to an estimate from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. While there are signs that the market is cooling, that amount is 10.3% higher than the same period in 2021. Contributing to those higher prices, sales incentives from manufacturers are minimal. In September, the average discount was about $936, down 47.8% from a year earlier, the J.D. Power/LMC estimate shows. "The lack of inventory, coupled with strong demand, continues to allow manufacturers to maintain a low level of discounting," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power. More from Personal Finance:

46% of consumers make this credit card mistake

High inflation is hitting holiday travel plans

Americans are suffering from 'recession fatigue' Ongoing inventory shortages are also partly to blame for elevated prices, as are consumer preferences changing over the past decade. "We've seen Americans embrace a bigger-is-better mindset by gravitating toward larger vehicles," Caldwell said, adding that these autos also come with more creature comforts and advanced technologies, which cost more.

Trade-in values help keep loan amounts down

If you can, take advantage of the value of trading in your used vehicle. The increase in monthly payments would be larger if not for the higher trade-in values on buyers' used cars, King said. The average trade-in equity for September was an estimated $9,617, up 21.7% from a year ago. While used car prices are softening, they remain 33% — or $8,810 — higher than where they would be if typical depreciation had occurred over the past two years, according to CoPilot, a car-shopping app. For buyers, although there may be less negotiating room amid ongoing inventory challenges, another way to keep your payment down is to get the best interest rate possible by having a good credit score.