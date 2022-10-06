Elon Musk seeks to stop Oct. 17 trial date to close Twitter deal on original terms

The Twitter profile page belonging to Elon Musk is seen on an Apple iPhone mobile phone.

Three Days after Elon Musk said he wanted to return to his original agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, the Tesla CEO is asking the social media company to drop all litigation in order to close the deal.

In a filing with Delaware's Court of Chancery on Thursday, Musk's side said Twitter should drop the court date scheduled for Oct. 17, so that the necessary financing can be pulled together to wrap up the acquisition by Oct. 28.

"Twitter will not take yes for an answer," the filing says. "Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders' interests."

