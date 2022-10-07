'The month of unprecedented deals' — From Amazon to Target, here's what you need to know about the early holiday sales going on now

In this article TGT

When Amazon's sale kicks off Oct. 11, expect to find the best discounts on Amazon devices, such as the Kindle, Echo and Fire TV streamer, and its private-label clothing, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com. Already, Amazon said the Fire 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa would be 80% off and some Echo devices would be discounted by 55%. Beyond Amazon's own brands, other deals include half off earbuds, speakers and headphones from Sony and Bose, some laptops from Dell and HP marked down 35%, Solo Stove fire pits for 30% off and 15% off Peloton bikes. Unlike July's Prime Day, Amazon is featuring more gift suggestions this month — with more deals on well-known brands, such as Hasbro, Lego, Barbie and Sony — rather than household goods. "They will try to hit all of the big holiday gifts: home decor, apparel, name brand accessories and toys, toys, toys," said Casey Runyan, managing editor at online discount marketplace Brad's Deals. "The summer Prime Day was very toothpaste; that's not the same as buying that great kitchen appliance or hot toy," Runyan added. Even the Amazon coat is back and marked down 30%.

The 'Amazon coat,' from Chinese label Orolay, went viral on social media. Orolay

New deals will drop every 30 minutes. When a deal is live, add the item to your cart immediately. Some items will sell out quickly, Ramhold said. However, in order to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a month-to-month membership or a 30-day free trial. Deal hunters should be wary of the monthly promotion, Ramhold cautioned, since it won't extend to Black Friday. "By hosting this Prime Day event in October, Amazon has effectively assured that people will have to pay if they want to shop in November," Ramhold said. The annual Prime membership also comes with a catch, since the retail giant raised the price to $139 from $119 earlier this year.

Target, Walmart, other competitors kick off early sales

The best bargains are not exclusive to Amazon; other big names are launching their own holiday sales this month, as well. "Retailers in all categories are taking advantage of the fact that shoppers are in the market for deals during this time to create their own events to move inventory and win volume from Amazon," said Rakuten's retail and shopping expert Kristen Gall. Here's a look at some of other sales events happening now. Target

Walmart

Macy's

Kohls

Bed, Bath & Beyond

With sales starting earlier, retailers are hoping to lure shoppers with promotions well ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as consumers become increasingly concerned about higher prices. In fact, many consumers have already started their holiday gift buying, studies show — and nearly 1 in 3 will shop this round of the Prime sale, according to a recent report by market research firm Numerator. Fears that prices will only go up from here has motivated more people, a separate report by the National Retail Federation found. Roughly 44% of shoppers said it is better to purchase gifts now, because those items could be more expensive before the end of the year.

