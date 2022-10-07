Asia-Pacific markets set to fall ahead of U.S. jobs report

The logo of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), is displayed at the bourse in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are poised to fall on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November.

Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,005 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,000. That's lower compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,311.30.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.65%. Markets in mainland China remain closed for a holiday.