European markets set for slightly lower open ahead of key U.S. jobs report

European markets are set for a slightly lower open on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States.

The report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to show an increase in payrolls of 275,000 in September, with unemployment projected to remain steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The reading will likely influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision in November.

Markets in Asia-Pacific retreated on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading losses, while U.S. stock futures also pulled back slightly in early premarket trade. Major U.S. averages closed lower during regular trading on Thursday but are still on course for their best week since June 24.