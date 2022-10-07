Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. Here are 3 key things to do if you win

There's a chance that a Mega Millions player is going to wake up Saturday morning with a $410 million windfall in their lap.

That's the advertised jackpot amount for the lottery game's next drawing, set for Friday night. It's the third time this year the top prize has crossed the $400 million mark, but remains far below the $1.34 billion jackpot won in July.

Powerball's jackpot isn't far behind for its Saturday night drawing: $378 million.

While the chance of a single ticket hitting all six numbers drawn in either game is slim — it's 1 in about 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292 million for Powerball — it's worth remembering that if you do actually win, it's not as simple as picking up a check and going on with your life.

"Understand that this might be a wonderful event, but people are caught off guard by how stressful it is," said Susan Bradley, a certified financial planner and founder of the Sudden Money Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While stress from winning a life-changing amount of money may be tricky to avoid, there are three key things you can do right out of the gate to protect your winnings.