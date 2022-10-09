How to use a Roth IRA as a retirement savings vehicle for a child

Many people think of Roth IRAs as a retirement-savings vehicle for adults. But children who earn income can also save for retirement using this tax-advantaged savings vehicle.

This year's Roth IRA contribution limit is $6,000 for people under 50 years old. A person earning less than that for the year can contribute the total of his or her earned income. Earned income refers to monies earned from a job or self-employment, which includes a paid position in a family-owned business.

There's no minimum age to contribute. So, for instance, if a 14-year-old child earns $500 as a camp counselor or a 16-year-old earns $3,000 as a lifeguard, or a 10-year-old earns $300 as a shelf-stocker for a family-owned bodega, each can contribute up to that amount to a custodial Roth IRA opened by a parent for the child's benefit. A custodial Roth account only takes a few minutes for the parent to open at an online brokerage such as Schwab or Fidelity.

It's also a simple transfer process once the child reaches the age of majority, generally 18 or 21, depending on the state.

Still, many people don't realize these types of accounts exist and the multiple benefits they offer, including decades of tax-free growth. "Opportunity costs are one of the largest costs out there," said James A. Colavita, a certified financial planner with GenTrust in New York.

Here are three reasons to open a custodial Roth on your child's behalf:

Tax-free investment growth potential

Money in a Roth IRA is contributed after-tax and you can withdraw contributions made to a Roth IRA at any time, without worrying about taxes or penalties. If you withdraw money before age 59 1/2, you face taxes and a penalty on your earnings, with certain exceptions. These exceptions could offer additional incentive to children who may balk at being asked to sock away their hard-earned money for 50 or 60 years.

For instance, they could use up to $10,000 for a first home, tax and penalty-free, so long as the account has been established for at least five years. They could also decide to use Roth money for qualified education expenses. This will avoid the 10% penalty, but they will still pay income tax on the earnings portion.

Also, because it's a Roth, the IRS doesn't require mandatory distributions out at age 72 like a traditional IRA. So the money can continue to grow for longer, said Keith T. Barberis, managing director and partner with Barberis Wealth Management in Bethesda, Md.