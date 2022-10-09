CNBC Pro

Investors are dipping a toe back into high-yield ETFs. Here's what you need to know

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

A series of mega-blockbuster drugs are on the horizon. How to invest in the trend
CNBC ProA series of mega-blockbuster drugs are on the horizon. How to invest in the trend
Christina Cheddar Berk
Eli Lilly's 2022 gains grow to 20% as it lays out plan for possibly the most successful drug ever
CNBC ProEli Lilly's 2022 gains grow to 20% as it lays out plan for possibly the most successful drug ever
Christina Cheddar Berk
RBC just named its top picks for the fourth quarter. These are some of the stocks that made the cut
CNBC ProRBC just named its top picks for the fourth quarter. These are some of the stocks that made the cut
Samantha Subin
Read More